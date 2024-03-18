Range Financial Group LLC Buys 911 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Wabash National worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Wabash National by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 15.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Wabash National by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Wabash National by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Insider Activity at Wabash National

In other Wabash National news, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $27,330.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,805.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Wabash National news, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $27,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,805.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $81,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wabash National Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WNC opened at $28.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.57. Wabash National Co. has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $29.12.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.68 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.87%. Wabash National’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 6.65%.

Wabash National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.