Range Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Range Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma accounts for about 1.1% of Range Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $55,499,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $56,497,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $50,715,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $29,782,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WSM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.81.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $283.77 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $292.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.91.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

