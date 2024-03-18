Range Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Range Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,106 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC owned 0.08% of National Bank worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,562,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,137,000 after acquiring an additional 51,088 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 8.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,665,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,088,000 after acquiring an additional 298,140 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in National Bank by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,288,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,632,000 after purchasing an additional 87,446 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in National Bank by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,054,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,491,000 after purchasing an additional 350,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in National Bank by 2.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,886,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,457,000 after purchasing an additional 75,293 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $34.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.83. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $38.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $107.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. National Bank’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

NBHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

