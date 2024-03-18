Range Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Booking makes up approximately 1.4% of Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Booking from $3,548.00 to $3,435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Booking in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price objective on the stock. Edward Jones reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,697.38.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,752,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $14,752,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,137 shares of company stock valued at $7,476,491. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $3,413.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,569.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,291.56. The company has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,392.81 and a 12-month high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $24.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.05 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

