Range Financial Group LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.3% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 33,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.1% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ETD opened at $32.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.85. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $36.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.09). Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $167.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

