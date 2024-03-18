Range Financial Group LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Range Financial Group LLC cut its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,994 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in First BanCorp. by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,084,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,053,000 after buying an additional 52,384 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in First BanCorp. by 32.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,034,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,918,000 after buying an additional 250,577 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in First BanCorp. by 4.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,288,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,408,000 after buying an additional 505,003 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in First BanCorp. by 57.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 100,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 36,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in First BanCorp. by 14.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 208,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 26,192 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at First BanCorp.

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $256,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 246,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $858,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,126,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,339,000.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,441.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,600 shares of company stock worth $2,114,084. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Stock Up 0.3 %

FBP stock opened at $16.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $299.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

