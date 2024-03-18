Range Financial Group LLC Has $2.49 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Arista Networks comprises approximately 1.5% of Range Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $791,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Arista Networks by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 50,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,704 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 450.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 33,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 27,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Arista Networks by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 58,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $282.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $88.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $267.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.99. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.68 and a 52-week high of $292.66.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total transaction of $460,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,946 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,764.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total transaction of $460,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,764.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $97,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,666 shares of company stock worth $30,351,719. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANET. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Melius Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Melius raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.38.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

