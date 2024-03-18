Range Financial Group LLC Has $995,000 Stock Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total value of $4,812,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,258,828.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total transaction of $4,812,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,987 shares in the company, valued at $11,258,828.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 35,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $4,478,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,330,996.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 288,786 shares of company stock valued at $32,608,812. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $126.90 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $21.74 and a twelve month high of $140.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 38.80%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.