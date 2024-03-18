Range Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 757.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the third quarter worth $48,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bel Fuse

In other news, Director Vincent Vellucci sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BELFB. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Bel Fuse from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Bel Fuse Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Bel Fuse stock opened at $55.84 on Monday. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $74.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.38.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.86 million. Equities analysts expect that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is 4.80%.

Bel Fuse Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

