Range Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 12,853 Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth about $61,361,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Terex by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,456,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,702,000 after acquiring an additional 733,690 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth about $30,229,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,672,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Terex by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,726,000 after buying an additional 438,200 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.21.

Terex Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $58.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. Terex Co. has a one year low of $41.89 and a one year high of $65.64.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Terex had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,022,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,619 shares in the company, valued at $11,281,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 18,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,022,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,281,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

