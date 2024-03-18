Range Financial Group LLC Reduces Stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Range Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 21,310 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Buckle by 51.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Buckle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,758,000 after buying an additional 17,592 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Buckle by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

BKE stock opened at $38.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.23. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.15.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.15. Buckle had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 53.94%. The firm had revenue of $382.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

