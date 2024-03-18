Range Financial Group LLC Sells 2,901 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Range Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,070 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $15.81 on Monday. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.06.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOLD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.05.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

