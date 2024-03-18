RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) CEO Purchases $54,540.00 in Stock

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Scott Langan bought 1,000 shares of RCI Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.54 per share, for a total transaction of $54,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 703,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,341,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RCI Hospitality stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.62. 3,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,354. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.55. The company has a market cap of $511.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $81.41.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.30 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the first quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 112.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RICK shares. StockNews.com upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered RCI Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

