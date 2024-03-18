RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.40.

A number of analysts have commented on RMAX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on RE/MAX from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of RE/MAX stock opened at $7.86 on Monday. RE/MAX has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $76.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.19 million. RE/MAX had a negative return on equity of 116.18% and a negative net margin of 21.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that RE/MAX will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RE/MAX news, EVP Abigail C. Lee sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $38,295.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,229 shares in the company, valued at $759,338.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the third quarter worth $5,792,000. Magnolia Group LLC increased its stake in RE/MAX by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,983,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,775,000 after acquiring an additional 358,736 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RE/MAX by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after acquiring an additional 334,290 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in RE/MAX by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 352,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 241,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in RE/MAX in the fourth quarter valued at $2,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

