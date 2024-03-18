Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading Up 0.2%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.37 and last traded at $52.29. 1,283,505 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 7,391,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.19.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on O. BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.48.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in O. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $506,526,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 100,285.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after buying an additional 8,615,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,537,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172,231 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,697,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,432 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

