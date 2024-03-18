Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Regulus Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Trading of Regulus Therapeutics
Regulus Therapeutics Stock Up 11.8 %
NASDAQ RGLS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,314. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $47.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.45.
About Regulus Therapeutics
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
