Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2024

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLSGet Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Regulus Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Regulus Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 18.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Up 11.8 %

NASDAQ RGLS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,314. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $47.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.45.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

