Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $199.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $190.92.

RSG stock opened at $186.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.65. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $127.69 and a fifty-two week high of $192.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 39.12%.

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Republic Services by 3,014.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

