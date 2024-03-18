Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $213.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.54.

Shares of RSG traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $187.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.65. Republic Services has a one year low of $127.69 and a one year high of $192.57.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3,014.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

