Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Paramount Global (PARA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) in the last few weeks:

3/10/2024 – Paramount Global was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/2/2024 – Paramount Global was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/29/2024 – Paramount Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $12.00 to $9.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Paramount Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $30.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Paramount Global had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Paramount Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2024 – Paramount Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2024 – Paramount Global was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/15/2024 – Paramount Global was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/31/2024 – Paramount Global was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/29/2024 – Paramount Global had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2024 – Paramount Global was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

PARA stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.25. 4,918,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,998,576. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.17.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.61%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PARA. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

