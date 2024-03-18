Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QSR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of QSR opened at $79.01 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $60.55 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 46,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $3,528,260.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,682,034.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 46,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $3,528,260.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,682,034.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 17,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,349,959.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,793,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 408,792 shares of company stock valued at $31,016,900. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,012,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,876,109,000 after buying an additional 3,971,774 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $243,551,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,905.4% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,294,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $177,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,856 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,957,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,580,000 after buying an additional 1,349,590 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3,650.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,002,000 after buying an additional 766,687 shares in the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

