Reviewing McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) & Crane (NYSE:CR)

McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) and Crane (NYSE:CR) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.9% of Crane shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Crane shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares McPhy Energy and Crane’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McPhy Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Crane $2.09 billion 3.55 $401.10 million $3.69 35.17

Analyst Recommendations

Crane has higher revenue and earnings than McPhy Energy.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for McPhy Energy and Crane, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McPhy Energy 2 0 0 0 1.00 Crane 0 3 5 0 2.63

Crane has a consensus price target of $113.67, indicating a potential downside of 12.41%. Given Crane’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crane is more favorable than McPhy Energy.

Profitability

This table compares McPhy Energy and Crane’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McPhy Energy N/A N/A N/A Crane 13.10% 24.45% 10.14%

Summary

Crane beats McPhy Energy on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About McPhy Energy

McPhy Energy S.A. provides hydrogen production and distribution equipment for hydrogen energy, hydrogen mobility, and industrial hydrogen markets. The company offers alkaline electrolyzers; hydrogen storage and transportation solutions; and fuel cell systems. It also develops hydrogen stations; and provides integrated hydrogen solutions. The company operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. McPhy Energy S.A. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Grenoble, France.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts for commercial aerospace, as well as the military aerospace, defense, and space markets. This segment also offers pressure sensors for aircraft engine control, aircraft braking systems for commercial aircraft and fighter jets, power conversion solutions for spacecraft, and lubrication systems. The Process Flow Technologies segment provides engineered fluid handling equipment for mission-critical applications. It offers process valves and related products, such as lined pipe, fittings and hoses, air-operated diaphragm and peristaltic pumps, instrumentation and sampling systems, valve positioning and control systems, and valve diagnostic and calibration systems; commercial valves; and pumps and systems. The Engineered Materials segment manufactures fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels and coils for use in the manufacturing of recreational vehicles, as well as in commercial and industrial building applications. This segment sells directly to RV, trailer, and truck manufacturers, as well as through distributors and retailers. The company provides its products and solutions to end markets, including commercial and military aerospace, defense, and space; chemical and pharmaceutical production; water and wastewater; non-residential and municipal construction; energy; and other general industrial and consumer-related applications. The company was formerly known as Crane Holdings, Co. Crane Company was founded in 1855 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

