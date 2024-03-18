RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
RFIL opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.00. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $5.08.
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. RF Industries had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $15.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 million. Equities analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
