RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RFIL opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.00. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $5.08.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. RF Industries had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $15.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 million. Equities analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RFIL. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in RF Industries by 70.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RF Industries by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,174 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

