Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Director Buys $289,000.00 in Stock

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) Director Bruns H. Grayson acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 590,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,605.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.97. The company had a trading volume of 54,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,682. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $510.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $226.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.63 million. On average, analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 226.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 26,999 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,649,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,549,000 after acquiring an additional 80,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,704,671 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,448,000 after acquiring an additional 72,194 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

