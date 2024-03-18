Rise Advisors LLC Acquires 1,358 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 0.8% of Rise Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $874,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 786,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,493,000 after purchasing an additional 123,653 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,732 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 110,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 31,126 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 219,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 65,949 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,437,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,744,548. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.23. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.