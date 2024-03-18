Rise Advisors LLC Acquires 1,358 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 0.8% of Rise Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $874,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 786,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,493,000 after purchasing an additional 123,653 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,732 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 110,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 31,126 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 219,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 65,949 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,437,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,744,548. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.23. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.51.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
