Rise Advisors LLC Acquires 306 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,377,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,145,000 after buying an additional 28,673 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,154,000 after purchasing an additional 141,104 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 827,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 221,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,935,000 after purchasing an additional 48,923 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTEC traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.66. 176,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,547. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $107.14 and a twelve month high of $159.43. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.29.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

