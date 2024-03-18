Rise Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 81.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock traded up $5.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $321.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,718,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,075. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $365.00. The firm has a market cap of $77.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 889.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $307.64 and a 200 day moving average of $238.85.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $2,629,274.75. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 333,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,085,226.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at $289,418,835.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 197,858 shares of company stock valued at $52,414,866 in the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

