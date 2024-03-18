Rise Advisors LLC Has $20.68 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 15.5% of Rise Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $20,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,057,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,979. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.67. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $159.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

