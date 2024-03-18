Rise Advisors LLC Has $277,000 Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SO. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Southern by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.46.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.42. 2,688,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,745,125. The Southern Company has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $75.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.70.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 77.14%.

In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,720,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,063 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

