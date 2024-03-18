Rise Advisors LLC Has $647,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.5% of Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Mizuho downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.71.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.30. 16,763,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,045,514. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

