Rise Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 85.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $245.61. 1,172,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,601. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.94.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.29.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

