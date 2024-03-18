Rise Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.83.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $266.37. 1,176,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,565. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.71. The stock has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.48 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.