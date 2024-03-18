Rise Advisors LLC Sells 156 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Rise Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 847 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 26,249 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.01. 7,409,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,938,906. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $103.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.46.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.90.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

