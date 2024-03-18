Robert W. Baird Increases Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $210.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Shares of NYSE HLT traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.50. 2,347,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,895. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $129.86 and a twelve month high of $209.71. The company has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.39.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

