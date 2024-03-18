Roth Mkm Reaffirms Buy Rating for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $500.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on META. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.35.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:META traded up $10.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $494.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,906,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,906,564. The company has a 50-day moving average of $443.48 and a 200 day moving average of $364.39. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $193.64 and a 1 year high of $523.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total transaction of $195,637.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,174,795.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $3,803,278.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,496.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total transaction of $195,637.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,174,795.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,318,591 shares of company stock worth $590,626,340. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,417 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

