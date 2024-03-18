Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Price Target to $8.50

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance

EFRTF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.60. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $7.20.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition of industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets in Canada, and the ownership and management of its portfolio of properties. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 116 properties (including two properties held for development in which the REIT has an 80% interest) comprising approximately 12.4 million square feet of gross leasable area.

