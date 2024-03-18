Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Price Target to $8.50

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.65% from the stock’s previous close.
Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance
EFRTF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.60. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $7.20.
About Nexus Industrial REIT
