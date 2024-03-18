Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Price Target to C$8.50

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday. Laurentian set a C$10.00 target price on Nexus Industrial REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.50 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.00.

Nexus Industrial REIT Price Performance

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

NXR.UN traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$7.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,616. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.08. Nexus Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of C$6.08 and a twelve month high of C$9.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$521.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.45.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

