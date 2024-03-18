Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 130.95% from the company’s current price.

ALLO has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

ALLO stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.33. 1,792,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,932,605. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $6.89. The stock has a market cap of $728.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 26.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

