Royal Bank of Canada Trims Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Target Price to $46.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 88.00% from the stock’s current price.
Spin Master Stock Performance
Spin Master stock remained flat at $24.47 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.33. Spin Master has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $29.19.
About Spin Master
