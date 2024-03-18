Royal Bank of Canada Trims Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Target Price to $46.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 88.00% from the stock’s current price.

Spin Master Stock Performance

Spin Master stock remained flat at $24.47 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.33. Spin Master has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $29.19.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

