RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by B. Riley in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $11.00. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 127.67% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on RumbleON from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Get RumbleON alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RumbleON

RumbleON Price Performance

RumbleON stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.71. The company had a trading volume of 352,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,335. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.69. RumbleON has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $13.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.25.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($3.98). RumbleON had a negative net margin of 15.63% and a negative return on equity of 56.75%. The company had revenue of $311.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RumbleON will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RumbleON during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,857,000 after acquiring an additional 22,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

About RumbleON

(Get Free Report)

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles and other powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics segment provides nationwide transportation brokerage services between dealerships and auctions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.