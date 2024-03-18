Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Insider Purchases $237,540.60 in Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) insider Thomas B. Raterman bought 20,460 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $237,540.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 179,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,393.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Runway Growth Finance Trading Down 0.6 %

RWAY stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.75. 411,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.81.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $39.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.26 million. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 27.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWAY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 2,238.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 44,500 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 949,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 76,409 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 19,322 shares during the last quarter.

RWAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Runway Growth Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.04.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

