Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) PT Lowered to $13.50 at UBS Group

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Runway Growth Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, March 8th. B. Riley lowered Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.04.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RWAY

Runway Growth Finance Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RWAY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.84. 232,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,316. Runway Growth Finance has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $479.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average of $12.81.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $39.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWAY. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 342.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000.

About Runway Growth Finance

(Get Free Report)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.