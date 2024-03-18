Sanders Morris Harris LLC Acquires New Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,000. United States Steel accounts for approximately 1.8% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of X. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 0.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 4.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 60.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 1.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.

United States Steel Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE X traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,136,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,272,494. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 2.02. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

