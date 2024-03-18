Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys 975 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,101,052,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $518.00. 2,078,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,684,695. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $391.09 and a 52-week high of $520.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $498.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.97.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.