Sanders Morris Harris LLC Cuts Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $470,994,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 67.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,193,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,614,000 after acquiring an additional 482,023 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 527.0% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 361,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,936,000 after acquiring an additional 303,604 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 216.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,393,000 after acquiring an additional 297,740 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $77,388,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $343.19. 267,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.95 and a 52-week high of $347.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.24. The company has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSI. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

