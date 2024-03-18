Sanders Morris Harris LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC trimmed its position in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) by 81.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 300,025 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned 0.14% of uniQure worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,908,000 after buying an additional 72,931 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on uniQure from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other uniQure news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 15,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $101,480.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,128.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 9,455 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $61,173.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,110.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 15,906 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $101,480.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,128.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,265 shares of company stock valued at $339,845 over the last quarter. 4.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of uniQure stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $5.18. The stock had a trading volume of 868,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,315. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.47. uniQure has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $22.48. The stock has a market cap of $247.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

