Sanders Morris Harris LLC Decreases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $2,223,000. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 11,953 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.97. 6,239,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,120,277. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $85.25 and a 1-year high of $129.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.83 and a 200-day moving average of $111.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.33.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

