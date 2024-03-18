Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $2.71 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,159 shares of company stock worth $39,220,185 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $6.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.03. 35,114,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,589,086. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $100.28 and a one year high of $155.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

