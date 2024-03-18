Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $452,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,377 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 121,265.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after buying an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 38.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,674,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,482,271,000 after buying an additional 9,906,353 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,443,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,116,676. The stock has a market cap of $171.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

