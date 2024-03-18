Sanders Morris Harris LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,674 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.79.

NYSE:LOW traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $244.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,564. The company has a market capitalization of $140.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $248.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.68.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

