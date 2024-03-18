Sanders Morris Harris LLC Makes New Investment in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,203 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 224,129,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,178,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422,073 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $267,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $779,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,651 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 600.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,656 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OXY. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.56.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE OXY traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $63.21. 3,618,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,062,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.63. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.84.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,743,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.26 per share, for a total transaction of $105,040,652.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,715,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,686,314,349.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

